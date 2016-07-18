BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Bellevue Group AG :
* Reports a profit of close to 3 million Swiss francs ($3.06 million) after tax for first half year 2016 versus loss after tax of 15.5 million Swiss francs year ago (attributable to extraordinary impairments and write-downs totaling 24.7 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9819 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied