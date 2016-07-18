BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 CALPERS
* Reported a preliminary 0.61 percent net return on investments for 12-month period that ended june 30, 2016
* Calpers assets at the end of the fiscal year ended june 30, 2016 stood at more than $295 billion
* Calpers private equity program earned 1.70 percent for 12 months ended june 30
* Calpers says "this is a challenging time to invest"
* For the 12-month period ended june 30, fixed income earned a 9.29 percent return, infrastructure delivered an 8.98 percent return
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied