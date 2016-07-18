BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Geneuro SA :
* Cash: 42.4 million euros ($46.98 million) at June 30, 2016
* Revenue: 2.5 million euros in Q2
* During 2016, its strategy remains focused on developing its lead candidate, gnbac1, for multiple sclerosis indication and other autoimmune diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.