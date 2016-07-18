BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 (Reuters) -
* 12th Street Manager LLC says it has sold $6.3 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* 12th Street Manager LLC dislcloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $7.1 million Source - bit.ly/2a57hNJ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied