July 18 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Says its unit Bay Hotels & Leisure buys 100 percent in Later Deruser for 11 million euros ($12.19 million)

* Says Later Deruser is the owner of a three star hotel Paradise Portinatx of 134 rooms

Source text: bit.ly/29PWQLf

