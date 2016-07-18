BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Says its unit Bay Hotels & Leisure buys 100 percent in Later Deruser for 11 million euros ($12.19 million)
* Says Later Deruser is the owner of a three star hotel Paradise Portinatx of 134 rooms
