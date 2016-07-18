July 18 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Subscription period for convertible bond 2016/2021 ended

* Total placement volume of 137.9 million euros ($152.59 million)

* c. 2.9 million subscription rights exercised by shareholders and existing convertible bondholders

* c. 60 million euros proceeds from issue used to execute pre-agreed refinancing of higher yielding debt

* c. 15 million euros proceeds to be invested as capex in existing core units