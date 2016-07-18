BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Starbucks
* Starbucks says will continue to fund approximately 70 percent of the premium costs and cover 100 percent of preventive care services
* "Online benefits platform" designed by Aon to "help" starbucks partners choose from as many as 6 national,regional carriers,5 coverage levels
* Starbucks says will expand health care offering for all eligible u.s. Partners (employees)
Source text - bit.ly/2a4Prul
Further company coverage:
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied