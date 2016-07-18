BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Raymond James Ltd:
* Shareholders of 3Macs unanimously voted to combine the firm with Raymond James Ltd
* The closing date of deal is expected to be Wednesday, August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied