July 18 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc:

* Purchase price of approximately $74.5 million

* Acquired a leasehold interest in Class A, 336-unit, mixed-use tenside apartment homes in Atlanta, Georgia

* Transaction was capitalized with a senior loan from Fannie Mae in amount of approximately $52 million

* Brg invested about $22 million for 90% ownership interest, affiliate of carroll organization investing 10% in deal