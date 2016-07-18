July 18 Super Micro Computer Inc :
* Company to report lower than expected revenue and EPS in
Q4
* Anticipates that it will report non-GAAP operating
expenses for fourth fiscal quarter between $57.9 million and
$58.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $599.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company also announces $100 million stock repurchase
program
* Now anticipates that it will report revenue for its Q4 of
fiscal 2016 in range of $520 million to $524 million
* Also anticipates that its non-GAAP earnings per diluted
share will be in a range of $0.15 to $0.17 in Q4
