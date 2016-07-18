July 18 Matson Inc :
* Transaction valued at $197.6 million
* Transaction expected to be $0.10 to $0.12 accretive to
annual eps, excluding one-time costs
* Matson says after closings of transaction and notes, we
expect our $400 million revolving credit facility to have
approximately $345 million of unused capacity
* Expects to fund $197.6 million transaction at closing from
available borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit
facility
* In third and fourth quarters of 2016, expects one-time
pre-tax transaction closing and integration costs to be about
$4.0 to $5.0 million
* Matson logistics to acquire span alaska
* Says enters Into Agreement For $200 Mln 15-Year senior
unsecured notes at 3.14% fixed rate
* Proceeds of notes are expected to be used to pay down
company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate
purposes
* Matson will not assume any span alaska debt in
transaction.
* Expects business integration to be substantially complete
by year-end 2016
