France's Macron to meet unions on Tuesday on labour reform
PARIS, May 21 French President Emmanuel Macron will meet unions on Tuesday to discuss labour reform, his office said on Sunday.
July 18 Moody's On Turkey
* Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade
* Despite coup's failure, considers occurrence reflection of broader political challenges in Turkey, as associated credit risks remain elevated
* Review driven by need to assess medium-term impact of failed coup on turkey's economic growth,policymaking institutions,external buffers
* Turkey continues to operate in a fragile financial and geopolitical environment and its external vulnerability is rising
* Coup has the potential to significantly affect the country's growth trajectory negatively, a risk that we will evaluate during the review.
* Placed on review for downgrade bond rating of Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama A.S., special purpose vehicle owned by republic of turkey
* Have lowered our 2016 forecast for growth to 3% and believe that risks are biased to the downside
* In moody's view, although the coup in Turkey failed, the event in itself will likely exacerbate challenges in all of these areas
May 21 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even if the legendary chairman and chief executive decides to retire, a report in Barron's financial newspaper said.