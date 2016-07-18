BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Arowana Inc :
* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Arowana Inc says for the three months ended May 31, 2016, company expects to report a net loss of $40,146 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied