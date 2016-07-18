July 18 Brown & Brown Inc

* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly revenues of $446.5 million, an increase of 6.5%; and earnings per share of $0.47, an increase of 9.3%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $440.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share - adjusted of $0.49