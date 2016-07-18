BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Brown & Brown Inc
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly revenues of $446.5 million, an increase of 6.5%; and earnings per share of $0.47, an increase of 9.3%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $440.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share - adjusted of $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied