July 18 Oncodesign SA :

* H1 revenue EUR 5.7 million ($6.31 million) versus EUR 6.0 million year ago

* Net cash of EUR 8.5 million and cash burn limited to EUR 0.8 million in first half of 2016

* H1 order intake EUR 7.5 million, an increase of 27% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)