BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Oncodesign SA :
* H1 revenue EUR 5.7 million ($6.31 million) versus EUR 6.0 million year ago
* Net cash of EUR 8.5 million and cash burn limited to EUR 0.8 million in first half of 2016
* H1 order intake EUR 7.5 million, an increase of 27% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.