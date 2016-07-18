July 18 Lipocine Inc :
* Estimates it will incur approximately $370,000 of cash
expenditures
* Company began notifying affected employees on July 18,
2016
* Lipocine Inc says annual costs savings of $1.7 million are
expected upon completion of restructuring plan
* Approved a restructuring and reduction in force plan of
eight employees, constituting approximately 33% of company's
workforce
* Expects to recognize most of these restructuring charges
during three months ended September 30, 2016
* Annual costs savings of $1.7 million are expected upon
completion of restructuring plan - SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2a4lOGL)
