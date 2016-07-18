July 18 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "No announcement
to share today on the strategic alternatives process" - Conf
Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Deep into the
process of evaluating proposals" - Conf Call
* Yahoo CEO Mayer says "Would certainly like to continue the
partnership regardless of our strategic alternatives process" on
Mozilla Partnership
* Yahoo Inc says if Mozilla doesn't want to
continue the partnership, the agreement has certain mitigations
to reduce exposure - Conf Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Will also be retiring
Yahoo! Recommends and the legacy Yahoo! Messenger product by the
end of Q3" - Conf Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Now running the company
at the lowest cost structure and with smallest headcount in a
decade" - Conf Call
Source - yhoo.it/2a4bsqk
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)