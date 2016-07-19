July 18 Fitch -

* Risks of asset quality and liquidity shocks to China's banking system will continue to grow longer that total leverage grows

* Likelihood of a full-blown crisis is mitigated by Chinese banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign support

* Likely central government resources to be necessary to supplement banks' existing means to resolve China's debt overhang

* Policymakers fuelling China's mounting debt problems

* Expects China's policy measures fuelling credit growth to continue, with policymakers' GDP targets suggesting credit growth will remain strong