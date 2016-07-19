UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 18 Fitch -
* Risks of asset quality and liquidity shocks to China's banking system will continue to grow longer that total leverage grows
* Likelihood of a full-blown crisis is mitigated by Chinese banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign support
* Likely central government resources to be necessary to supplement banks' existing means to resolve China's debt overhang
* Policymakers fuelling China's mounting debt problems
* Expects China's policy measures fuelling credit growth to continue, with policymakers' GDP targets suggesting credit growth will remain strong Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)