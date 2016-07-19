July 19 Publity AG :

* Forecast for 2016 confirmed: net profits to double

* Is planning to distribute a dividend of 2.80 euros per share for 2016 (up 40 percent)

* Net profits in H1 2016 up by more than 40 percent to 4.2 million euros - earnings per share 0.69 euros

* H1 EBIT up by 60 percent to 6.4 million euros; revenues up by around 100 percent to 11.6 million euros