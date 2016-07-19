July 19 Bonava Publ AB :

* Net sales increased during Q2 by 45 percent to 2.70 billion Swedish crowns ($315 million)

* Q2 operating profit improved by 57 million crowns to 165 million crowns

* Expects that Germany and Sweden will continue to be strong markets.

* In Germany foresees continued price increases, although rate of increase will generally be slow Source text for Eikon:

