UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Bonava Publ AB :
* Net sales increased during Q2 by 45 percent to 2.70 billion Swedish crowns ($315 million)
* Q2 operating profit improved by 57 million crowns to 165 million crowns
* Expects that Germany and Sweden will continue to be strong markets.
* In Germany foresees continued price increases, although rate of increase will generally be slow Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5567 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)