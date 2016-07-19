UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 18 Rooster Energy Ltd :
* Says announced that it has entered into a new decommissioning contract in Gulf of Mexico
* Agreed to enter into fixed price commodity swap agreements for a 24 month period, thru August 2018
* Rooster Energy enters into second amendment and waiver of note purchase agreement and announces decommissioning contract
* Notes will continue to bear interest at a rate equal to libor + 11.5% per annum (minimum of 13%) with interest payments due monthly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)