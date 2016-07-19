July 19 S&P on Honduras:

* S&P revises honduras sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable; current rating is B+

* Expect broad continuity in economic policies following national elections in late 2017

* Outlook reflects strengthening revenue management,tighter controls of current expenditures could improve honduras' fiscal flexibility faster

* Expect that additional revenue collection efficiency will contain government fiscal deficit to about 3.5% of GDP over next 2 yrs

* Honduras' economy likely to grow 3.6% in 2016,approach 3.7% over next 2 years, helped by recovered coffee production, higher remittance inflows Source text - (bit.ly/29HUQqk) (Bengaluru Newsroom)