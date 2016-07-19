UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 18 Moody's -
* Maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system
* Qatari banks loan quality is expected to face modest pressure over the outlook horizon
* Outlook reflects expectation that conditions to remain favourable for Qatari banks as result of high government spending amid low oil prices
* Expects Qatari authorities' willingness and capacity to support banks to remain very high in case of need Source text : bit.ly/2a6sIy1 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)