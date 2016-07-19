July 18 Moody's -

* Maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system

* Qatari banks loan quality is expected to face modest pressure over the outlook horizon

* Outlook reflects expectation that conditions to remain favourable for Qatari banks as result of high government spending amid low oil prices

* Expects Qatari authorities' willingness and capacity to support banks to remain very high in case of need Source text : bit.ly/2a6sIy1