July 19 Schibsted Asa:

* Schibsted q2 ebitda ex investment phase nok 831 million (Reuters poll 754 million)vs 753 mln in Q2 2015

* Schibsted q2 revenues nok 4,114 million (Reuters poll nok 4.04 billion) vs 3,803 mln in q2 2015

* Q2 operating profit NOK 357 mln (Reuters poll NOK 440 mln) vs NOK 510 mln in Q2 2015

* Ebitda Of The Other/Headquarters Segment, Which Includes Product And Technology Investments, is Estimated To Be Negative Nok 650 million in the full year 2016

* On a medium to long-term horizon the target for annual revenue growth remains at 15-20 percent

* Says french site leboncoin.fr to launch an improved product offering in the job vertical in q3/q4 2016

* Continued investments are planned in native apps, like Shpock, and the online classifieds operations during the second half of 2016

* At the same time, investments are expected to be reduced in most other markets, as the investment cycle is nearing the end there

* This is a result of reduced marketing investments and increased monetization

* In total, investments in full year 2016 are expected to be in the area EUR 80-100 million (compared to EUR 95.6 million in 2015)

* In media houses the structural digital shift and the transformation process are expected to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)