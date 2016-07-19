July 19 Nordnet

* Q2 profit after tax for period fell by 20 percent to 68.5 million Swedish crowns ($8 million) (SEK 85.3)

* Q2 operating income decreased by 1 percent to SEK 293.5 million (297.6)

* Reuters poll: Nordnet Q2 operating income seen at SEK 292 million, net profit (profit after tax) at SEK 64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5567 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)