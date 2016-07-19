UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Nordnet
* Q2 profit after tax for period fell by 20 percent to 68.5 million Swedish crowns ($8 million) (SEK 85.3)
* Q2 operating income decreased by 1 percent to SEK 293.5 million (297.6)
* Reuters poll: Nordnet Q2 operating income seen at SEK 292 million, net profit (profit after tax) at SEK 64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5567 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)