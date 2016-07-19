July 19 Bca Marketplace Plc :

* Acquisition of Paragon Automotive Limited

* Paragon has been acquired for an initial enterprise value of £105 million, with further earn-out payments of up to a maximum of £30 million

* Further payment subject to achievement of financial and market targets over two financial years 2016/7 and 2017/8