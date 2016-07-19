UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Derwent London
* Pre-Lets 84,600 sq ft in four office transactions at white chapel building, east london
* Achieves rents of £4.0m a year, 8% above december 2015 estimated rental values with around 70% of leases signed since EU referendum.
* All leases are 10-years, with 59 percent subject to a five-year break, and half subject to minimum rental increases on first review
* The average rent free period is 8 months for the two leases where there are tenant breaks, rising to 17 months if no breaks are exercised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)