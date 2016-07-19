BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan media reports say up to 26 killed after tour bus bursts into flames on busy highway - AP Source text : apne.ws/2a5d1Ej (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market