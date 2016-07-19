BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Evotec ag increases its profitability guidance for 2016
* Evotec says now expects adjusted group ebitda (before changes in considerations) to more than double
* Evotec says all other elements of the company's financial guidance as of 10 may 2016 are confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)