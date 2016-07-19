UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
* W hotels worldwide to make scottish debut in 2021 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
OTTAWA, May 14 Home Capital Group's problems are contained but the sharp gains in Canadian home prices and their possible impact on the financial system are a primary concern for the Bank of Canada, Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper.