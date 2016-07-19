July 19 Orion Oyj :

* Q2 EBIT 83.5 million euros ($92.4 million) (Reuters poll 74.4 million euros)

* Q2 sales 273.1 million euros (Reuters poll 266 million euros)

* Estimates that in 2016 net sales will be slightly higher than in 2015

* 2016 operating profit excluding possible capital gains is estimated to exceed 270 million euros

