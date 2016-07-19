July 19 Bioventus Inc:

* Bioventus Inc sees IPO priced between $16-$18 per share

* Bioventus says initial public offering of shares of class A common stock, co selling 8.8 million shares of class A common stock

* Bioventus says estimated initial public offering price is between $16.00 and $18.00 per class a share