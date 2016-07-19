BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Hansa Medical AB :
* Acquires United Kingdom based Immago Biosystems Ltd
* Acquisition will not have a significant impact on Hansa Medical result for 2016
* Sum of acquisition was not disclosed
* Immago Biosystems Ltd is a University of Oxford-spinout focused on the enhancement of antibody based cancer therapies using antibody-modulating enzymes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)