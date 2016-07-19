July 19 Hansa Medical AB :

* Acquires United Kingdom based Immago Biosystems Ltd

* Acquisition will not have a significant impact on Hansa Medical result for 2016

* Sum of acquisition was not disclosed

* Immago Biosystems Ltd is a University of Oxford-spinout focused on the enhancement of antibody based cancer therapies using antibody-modulating enzymes