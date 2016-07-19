UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* Qtrly net revenues of $838 million, 56 percent of which were asset-based
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "long-term investors expressed some reticence to move new money, while traders increased their equity exposure"
* TD Ameritrade delivers continued strength in asset gathering and trading
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says for the quarter, average client trades per day of approximately 462,000, an activity rate of 6.8 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Qtrly net new client assets of approximately $14 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent
* Qtrly investment product fee revenue of $96 million, up 13 percent year over year
* "results this quarter reflected mixed investor sentiment"
* Q2 earnings per share includes a $0.06 benefit co realized as result of a tax liability adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)