July 19 Toronto-Dominion Bank :

* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings

* expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately CDN$124 million to fiscal 2016 Q3 net income for bank

* TD Bank Group will release its Q3 financial results on August 25, 2016