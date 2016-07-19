July 19 Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - trading statement for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* Expects to report negative basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) and basic earnings per share (EPS) for HY2016

* Expected decline in heps primarily as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN Nigeria following a resolution with federal government of Nigeria on 10 june 2016

* HY2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN Nigeria and MTN South africa

* Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively.

* MTN South Africa expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY2016