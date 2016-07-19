BRIEF-Rision Ltd partners with Revel Systems Inc
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 19 Kia Motors Corp
* Kia Motors America expands offer of free apple carplay and android auto software updates to growing line of vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18