UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Sevcon Inc
* Meson Capital Partners' Ryan Morris reports 19.9 pct stake in Sevcon Inc as of July 6 - SEC filing
* Meson Capital Partners' Ryan Morris seeks to nominate new members to Sevcon's board and to propose other changes to board and/or co's management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)