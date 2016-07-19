July 19 Starwood Capital Group

* Starwood Capital Group and Vencom agree to sell retail assets in Sweden

* Assets being sold majority owned by Starwood Capital Group, while Vencom is minority investor,operating partner of properties

* Cushman & Wakefield, Mannheimer Swartling and PWC acted as advisors on transaction.

* Transaction, which is expected to close in September 2016, is valued at approximately SEK 3.1 billion Source text for Eikon: