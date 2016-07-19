UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Starwood Capital Group
* Starwood Capital Group and Vencom agree to sell retail assets in Sweden
* Assets being sold majority owned by Starwood Capital Group, while Vencom is minority investor,operating partner of properties
* Cushman & Wakefield, Mannheimer Swartling and PWC acted as advisors on transaction.
* Transaction, which is expected to close in September 2016, is valued at approximately SEK 3.1 billion Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)