July 19 Eurizon Capital:

* Eurizon slj capital ltd is jv owned with 65% stake by eurizon capital sgr and rest by founding partners of slj macro partners

* Jv owned with 35% stake by stephen jen and fatih yilmaz, partners of slj macro whose operations were incorporated into current co