July 19 Crius Energy Trust :
* Crius Energy enters partnership to expand network
marketing sales channel
* Transaction expected to streamline operations while
maintaining exclusive access to high-performing network
marketing sales channel
* Asset purchase agreement includes payments to Crius Energy
totaling $10 million over five years
* Subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement
with Viridian International Management LLC
* Viridian international will be led by Chief Executive
Officer Paul Booth
* Asset purchase agreement includes $2 million in cash upon
completion of deal, $4 million promissory note due to company in
12 months
* Crius will continue to directly own and service all
existing and future electricity and natural gas customer
relationships
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)