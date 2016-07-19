UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 UK's SFO (Serious Fraud Office):
* Conducting a criminal investigation into Unaoil, its officers, its employees and its agents on suspected offences of bribery, corruption and money laundering
* Have been approached by a number of sources who may have information relevant to this investigation
* Can make no further comment at this time Source text: (bit.ly/2a5WgsR)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: