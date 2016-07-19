UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 S&P Global Ratings
* Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO debt rating affirmed and off watch after revenue plan passed; outlook negative Source (bit.ly/29RfPIw)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.