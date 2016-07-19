UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 Principal Financial Group Inc:
* As of June 30, 2016, assets under management by asset manager were $382.8 billion for principal global investors
* As of June 30, assets under management by asset manager was $135.8 billion for principal international, other entities of co Source text (bit.ly/2aqJLHe) Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: