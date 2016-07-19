July 19 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain and neurology spin off
company around AmiKet
* Says parties have agreed to a target closing date of
september 15, 2016
* NPT plans to make first tranche of its investment into new
subsidiary upon closing based on pre-agreed terms
* According to amended agreement immune will form a
pain-neurology subsidiary, which will own AmiKet intellectual
property
* Says entered into an amended agreement with NPT, a
syndicate of experienced healthcare investors
