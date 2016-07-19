July 19 (Reuters) -

* Verizon, Quicken Loans, Vector Capital said among likely winning Yahoo bidders - Bloomberg citing sources

* Verizon, Quicken, Vector submitted bids by Yahoo'S Monday deadline, along with AT&T Inc. And private equity suitor TPG - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2a7JxZv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)