UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
July 19 FINRA:
* Fined Prudential Annuities Distributors $950,000 for failing to detect scheme that caused theft of about $1.3 million from customer's variable annuity account Source text for Eikon:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: