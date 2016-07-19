BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Boiron Sa
* Q2 revenue 130.2 million euros ($143.36 million) versus 123.5 million euros year ago
* Says operating result for H1 2016 should be higher than in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/29SES8F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)