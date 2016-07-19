July 19 Bookrunner:

* Buwog AG: bookrunner says Sapinda Investment S.a.r.l. intends to sell up to 18.5 mln shares in Buwog AG

* Buwog AG: bookrunner says Sapinda intends to sell Buwog shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Buwog AG: bookrunner says following the transaction, Sapinda will have no residual shareholding in Buwog