July 19 Moody's On Turkish Banks:

* Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish Banks

* Ratings driven by need to assess risks arising from evolving political, economic situation

* Ratings placed on review to capture likelihood of lower foreign currency deposit ceiling given review on government debt rating

* Key driver for review for downgrade of turkish financial institutions' ratings is risk of a deteriorating environment driven by weaker investor, consumer confidence Source - bit.ly/29STRlB